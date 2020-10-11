Sports

Philadelphia Union welcome back fans inside the stands

By
CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- It's been almost a year since fans have been able to see the Philadelphia Union play in person.

Fans will be in the stands Sunday, but things will look a lot different at Subaru Park Stadium.

As part of social distance measures, large spectator groups will have to space out from one another.

Masks are mandatory, except when eating or drinking.

When entering the stadium, mobile tickets, will only be accepted.

Fans are advised to enter at the designated entrance listed on the ticket.

In addition, temperature checks, will be conducted at the door.

Once fans arrive at their seat, they must sit in their assigned seat and only allowed access to half of the stadium to avoid contact with other spectators.

Concessions and souvenir shops are open, but all transactions must be cashless.

After the match, there will be timed exits, so everyone isn't leaving at once.

Before the game, no tailgating is allowed. The Union has won all five home games so far this season.

They take on the Montreal Impact Sunday at 7:30 p.m. in Chester, Pa.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportschesterphiladelphia unioneventssports
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Heavy Rain On The Way
Police investigate 2 separate incidents of gun violence in the city
Driver killed in crash on Roosevelt Boulevard
Protesters drive through Montgomery County with Black Lives Matter message
Pres. Trump's doctor says he is no longer at risk of transmitting COVID-19
Dems, GOP give White House stimulus package offer bad reviews
National Coming Out Day: Coming out during a pandemic
Show More
Woman goes into labor while taking bar exam
More than 7 million general election ballots cast so far
Fake asteroid? NASA expert IDs mystery object as old rocket
1 dead, security guard in custody after shooting at Denver protest
2 charged in alleged Michigan plots served in US Marines
More TOP STORIES News