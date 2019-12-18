Sports

DeSean Jackson takes kids on shopping spree

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- DeSean Jackson hosted 50 children and took them on a holiday shopping spree at a Walmart in South Philadelphia.

Jackson gave each child a gift card and treated them to a night of shopping through his "Shop with a Jock" event.



"It's an honor. Going on five to six years of me doing this around the holiday time," said Jackson.

The receiver is on Injured Reserve after having abdominal surgery.



There is a chance he could come back if the Birds make a deep run in the playoffs.

"I'm doing everything I can to continuously put myself in the best position to get 100%, and even better than that, 110%. So ya know, just taking it day by day, but we'll see when the time presents itself," said Jackson.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsphiladelphiaaction news sportschristmasshopping
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
FedEx driver shot during robbery, shootout in Philadelphia
Shoplifters wanted after tossing infant at security guard during getaway: Police
Children find parents dead in Cedarbrook murder-suicide: Police
Delco task force narrowing in on mysterious odor
AccuWeather: Drying Out Tonight, Arctic Front Wednesday
Sources: Investigators looking into whether abduction was staged
Nearly $19K in donations pour in for Philly family, malnourished dog
Show More
Another Philly school has been shuttered due to asbestos
Wilmington firefighters, city disagree on shift changes
12 shots fired in West Oak Lane, teen killed
Newlywed beaten to death at his wedding reception, family says
Jersey City shooting: Thousands mourn slain detective at funeral
More TOP STORIES News