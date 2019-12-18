PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- DeSean Jackson hosted 50 children and took them on a holiday shopping spree at a Walmart in South Philadelphia.
Jackson gave each child a gift card and treated them to a night of shopping through his "Shop with a Jock" event.
"It's an honor. Going on five to six years of me doing this around the holiday time," said Jackson.
The receiver is on Injured Reserve after having abdominal surgery.
There is a chance he could come back if the Birds make a deep run in the playoffs.
"I'm doing everything I can to continuously put myself in the best position to get 100%, and even better than that, 110%. So ya know, just taking it day by day, but we'll see when the time presents itself," said Jackson.
DeSean Jackson takes kids on shopping spree
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News