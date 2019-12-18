DeSean Jackson takes kids on shopping spree

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- DeSean Jackson hosted 50 children and took them on a holiday shopping spree at a Walmart in South Philadelphia.Jackson gave each child a gift card and treated them to a night of shopping through his "Shop with a Jock" event."It's an honor. Going on five to six years of me doing this around the holiday time," said Jackson.The receiver is on Injured Reserve after having abdominal surgery.There is a chance he could come back if the Birds make a deep run in the playoffs."I'm doing everything I can to continuously put myself in the best position to get 100%, and even better than that, 110%. So ya know, just taking it day by day, but we'll see when the time presents itself," said Jackson.