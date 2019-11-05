Sports

Philadelphia Eagles WR DeSean Jackson gives thumb up after surgery, could miss 6 weeks

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson posed with his thumbs up following surgery on his abdominal muscle Tuesday.

According to ESPN, Dr. William Meyers performed the operation in Philadelphia.

In an Instagram post, Jackson wrote "Successful "


Jackson could miss roughly 6 weeks recovering.



Jackson lasted just one series after returning to the lineup for the first time since suffering an abdomen injury in Week 2.



He drew a pass interference on the first play and had a 5-yard catch.

Coach Doug Pederson said on Sunday Jackson was held out for precautionary reasons.





"During the first quarter of the game against the (Chicago) Bears, DeSean experienced discomfort and was held out for precautionary reasons. After further testing and discussion this morning, it was determined that the best course of action for a full recovery is to proceed with surgery," said the Eagles in a statement.

