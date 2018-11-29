NFL EXPERT PICKS

Eagles face do or die game at the Linc

Ducis and Rick Williams go 1-on-1 predicting the outcome of Redskins-Eagles and other huge Week 13 matchups.

By
The Eagles stayed alive in the playoff hunt with a last-second win vs. the Giants. Will their luck continue at home in Week 13? Action News Sports Director Ducis Rodgers and anchor Rick Williams face off to predict the outcome of Redskins-Eagles and other huge Week 13 matchups.

Week 13 Expert Picks Matchups
Redskins at Eagles (Mon.), 8:15 p.m.
Saints at Cowboys (Thurs.), 8:20 p.m.
Chargers at Steelers, 8:20 p.m.


