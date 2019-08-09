Eagles backup QB Nate Sudfeld leaves preseason game with possible serious injury

Nate Sudfeld with his left arm in an air cast being carted off the field. They have NOBODY else behind him to backup Carson. #Eagles@NateSudfeld pic.twitter.com/fLTnffkCy1 — Jamie Apody (@JamieApody) August 9, 2019

Doug Pederson chose not to play Carson Wentz in the Eagles preseason opener, likely to keep him healthy, and instead, it appears backup Nate Sudfeld suffered a serious injury in the second quarter.Sudfeld was hit late, bracing himself with his left wrist, and immediately grabbed it when he stood up.He went to the injury tent where the wrist was put in an air cast. He was later carted off the field at halftime.Before getting hurt, Sudfeld was 10 for 18 for 177 yards and a beautiful 75-yard touchdown pass to Marken Michel.Behind Sudfeld, the Eagles really don't have anyone that can be counted on to be the backup quarterback, especially given Wentz's injury history. The third-stringer is Cody Kessler, who was released by Jacksonville in the offseason. They'd likely have to go out and sign a veteran to take Sudfeld's place.