Eagles backup QB Nate Sudfeld suffers broken wrist during preseason game

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Eagles backup quarterback Nate Sudfeld suffered a broken wrist during Thursday night's preseason game.

Sudfeld left the sideline on a cart after injuring his left arm on a late hit in the second quarter of Philadelphia's game against Tennessee.

Sudfeld fell backward after a personal foul by Isaiah Mack and immediately went to the sideline. He was wearing an air cast on the cart ride to the locker room.





Sudfeld is not expected to miss the entire season.



Before getting hurt, Sudfeld was 10 for 18 for 177 yards and a beautiful 75-yard touchdown pass to Marken Michel.

Behind Sudfeld, the Eagles really don't have anyone that can be counted on to be the backup quarterback, especially given Wentz's injury history. The third-stringer is Cody

Kessler, who was released by Jacksonville in the offseason. They'd likely have to go out and sign a veteran to take Sudfeld's place.



The Associated Press contributed to this report.
