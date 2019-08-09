Eagles backup QB Nate Sudfeld suffers broken wrist during preseason game

🚨Eagles QB Nate Sudfeld broke his left wrist.



🏥Surgery tomorrow morning.



Sudfeld is NOT expected to miss the entire season ending@6abc #NateSudfeld https://t.co/B3RQDaPjnj — Jeff Skversky 6abc (@JeffSkversky) August 9, 2019

Nate Sudfeld with his left arm in an air cast being carted off the field. They have NOBODY else behind him to backup Carson. #Eagles@NateSudfeld pic.twitter.com/fLTnffkCy1 — Jamie Apody (@JamieApody) August 9, 2019

Eagles coach Doug Pederson is "optimistic" Nate Sudfeld will be back despite breaking left wrist tonight and confident in Cody Kessler to be Carson Wentz's backup



Eagles NOT bringing in another QB right now@6abc #eagles pic.twitter.com/cp23JTdFR4 — Jeff Skversky 6abc (@JeffSkversky) August 9, 2019

Nate Sudfeld leaves the Eagles game with a wrist injury; the Eagles QB comes down hard on BOTH wrists @6abc #Eagles #NateSudfeld #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/XHyhNWdnk1 — Jeff Skversky 6abc (@JeffSkversky) August 9, 2019

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Eagles backup quarterback Nate Sudfeld suffered a broken wrist during Thursday night's preseason game.Sudfeld left the sideline on a cart after injuring his left arm on a late hit in the second quarter of Philadelphia's game against Tennessee.Sudfeld fell backward after a personal foul by Isaiah Mack and immediately went to the sideline. He was wearing an air cast on the cart ride to the locker room.Sudfeld is not expected to miss the entire season.Before getting hurt, Sudfeld was 10 for 18 for 177 yards and a beautiful 75-yard touchdown pass to Marken Michel.Behind Sudfeld, the Eagles really don't have anyone that can be counted on to be the backup quarterback, especially given Wentz's injury history. The third-stringer is CodyKessler, who was released by Jacksonville in the offseason. They'd likely have to go out and sign a veteran to take Sudfeld's place.