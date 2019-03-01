Eagles, Brandon Graham agree to 3-year deal

The team made the announcement on Friday morning.
The #Eagles and DE Brandon Graham have agreed to terms on a three-year contract extension.#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/EDyWuotJbQ— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) March 1, 2019
Graham was the Eagles first-round pick in 2010, the No. 13 selection overall.
The longest-tenured member of the defense is famous for making the strip-sack of New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady during the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LII.
Graham will turn 31 in April.
When you get to sing #FlyEaglesFly for three more years. pic.twitter.com/UESFQm0UHM— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) March 1, 2019
