Eagles, Brandon Graham agree to 3-year deal

The #Eagles and DE Brandon Graham have agreed to terms on a three-year contract extension.#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/EDyWuotJbQ — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) March 1, 2019

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3037245" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Finally! Philadelphia Eagles win the Super Bowl. Sarah Bloomquist reports during Action News Mornings on February 5, 2018.

When you get to sing #FlyEaglesFly for three more years. pic.twitter.com/UESFQm0UHM — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) March 1, 2019

The Philadelphia Eagles and defensive end Brandon Graham have agreed to terms on a three-year contract extension.The team made the announcement on Friday morning.Graham was the Eagles first-round pick in 2010, the No. 13 selection overall.The longest-tenured member of the defense is famous for making the strip-sack of New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady during the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LII.Graham will turn 31 in April.-----