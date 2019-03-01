PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

Eagles, Brandon Graham agree to 3-year deal

Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham (55) celebrates a defensive play against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

The Philadelphia Eagles and defensive end Brandon Graham have agreed to terms on a three-year contract extension.

The team made the announcement on Friday morning.


Graham was the Eagles first-round pick in 2010, the No. 13 selection overall.

The longest-tenured member of the defense is famous for making the strip-sack of New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady during the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LII.

Finally! Philadelphia Eagles win the Super Bowl. Sarah Bloomquist reports during Action News Mornings on February 5, 2018.


Graham will turn 31 in April.



