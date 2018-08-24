Eagles coach, Doug Pederson signs his book for fans

Eagles coach Doug Pederson was signing copies of his book and greeting fans at the Barnes and Nobles on Rittenhouse Square Friday night.Nobody brought up the Eagles tough pre-season because the fans were still thinking about a certain game last February 4th in Minneapolis.The excitement built as Birds fans lined up to meet their hero.Eagles green filling aisles at Barnes and Noble where super fan Sierra Taintor of Egg Harbor Township NJ waits with her parents."I'm a big fan of everything Eagles. I've met Jeffrey Lurie and Howie Roseman so I had to meet Doug Pederson," she said.We asked her parents, how many signings have you been to with your daughter? "At least 15." Oh my goodness.An Eagles chant broke out as the Super Bowl Champion Head Coach enters the room.Doug Pederson says his new book Fearless offers an insight into his private life and inspiration."People want to know what makes me tick and behind the scenes of our family. This book is about that," he said.One by one fans stepped up for an autograph and a few brief words.Fatima Coston of Southwest Philadelphia said, I'm going to tell him it's awesome meeting him and I'm really proud of what he did with the Eagles."Most took the opportunity to thank Pederson for bringing Philly its first Super Bowl win.Some like Milan Vadhir of Bensalem thanked him for how he did it."He symbolizes this whole team. What he's done, the way he acts. It symbolizes us, underdog mentality," said Vadhir.Selma Harris Forstater of Center City adds, "He had people so happy and smiling with all the horrible things going on in the world now. It's so good to have a wonderful coach and good person. I think it's wonderful for the city."If you missed Pederson you're out of luck. This was his only scheduled book signing.Apparently some other things that are keeping him busy like trying to win another Super Bowl.------