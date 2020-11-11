Philadelphia Eagles coach tests positive for COVID-19, ESPN source says, but team facility not closed

PHILADELPHIA -- An Eagles coach has tested positive for COVID-19, a league source confirmed to ESPN.The team is in the NFL's intensive protocols but the NovaCare practice facility has not been shut down. As part of the protocol, all meetings will be virtual this week as the Eagles prepare for Sunday's game against the New York Giants.In a statement, the Eagles acknowledged a staff member had tested positive and that close contacts have been placed in self-isolation.Derrick Gunn first reported the news of a coach testing positive.This is the team's second known positive in a week. They learned safety Marcus Epps had contracted the virus on Thursday. That was the first Eagles player to test positive since the start of the season. The Eagles were on their bye last week but did practice and hold meetings Wednesday -- activities that Epps attended.Coach Doug Pederson, tackle Lane Johnson and linebacker Nate Gerry are among those who contracted the coronavirus during the offseason.