Despite all the gnashing of teeth after Sunday's Eagles game, there are still a lot of fans making arrangements to go to London for next week's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.But the Action News Troubleshooters have a warning about an online ticket reseller who claims to have tickets.And it's doubly concerning that this online reseller is still offering tickets because a local couple tells Action News this same company failed to deliver the tickets the couple paid for last spring!Louise Arnold and Ty McGilberry are shaking their heads about Viagogo.They paid the ticket reseller hundreds of dollars to attend the Eagles game in London.They said they bought the tickets in April and were really looking forward to the trip.They received an email saying "Congratulations!" and that their tickets would be delivered in the week leading up to the event.And for these Birds fans, the game represents a merging of cultures.Ty is a native Philadelphian, while Louise is originally from across the pond."So to know that they were going to play at Wimberley in London and we were going to be able to go was so exciting," Louise said.The couple says they were directed to buy their tickets from Viagogo from the NFL website."We thought we were doing the right thing. The sanctioned, recommended, approved thing," said Louise.But this past Friday, just one week before their trip, a huge disappointment."I felt sick. Like the bottom crashed out of my world," said Louise. "I was like how am I going to tell Ty, because it said 'Sorry - haven't got your tickets. Here's a refund and a voucher.The email says: "Viagogo relies on individual sellers to provide the tickets that they are selling... In this case, we were informed they are not able to provide your tickets... We attempted to find replacement tickets but we were unable to locate any.""There's no way to say it's OK," said Louise. "I feel cheated and they're still selling tickets to this day. That's ridiculous!"Their advice about Viagogo: "I would say stay away," said Ty.Viagogo did not comment on this particular situation, but the NFL sure did, saying it is not affiliated with the ticket reseller and is investigating.And after the Troubleshooters alerted the NFL to Ty and Louise's story, it is now giving the couple two tickets to attend the London game.------