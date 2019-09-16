Sports

Eagles fans pack Chickie's & Pete's in South Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Inside Chickie's and Pete's in South Philadelphia fans began the night with optimistic predictions.

"I think the Eagles are definitely going to win, my guess is ten points," said Jason Ryan of Hammonton.

Chris Morris of Roxborough predicted an even bigger win, "I think the Birds win ... I'm gonna say 32 zip."

But that optimism was tested going into halftime as a list of injured players appeared to grow.

"It's a very long list, it's a bad jawn but we're going to pull through. The Falcons ain't nobody," said Imad Bynum of South Philadelphia.

Sunday's evening game is the second regular-season game for the Birds coming off a win at home last week over the Redskins.

Fans are rejoicing that football season is back, and restaurants like Chickie's and Pete's in South Philadelphia are too

General Manager Sean McGranaghan said they look forward all year for Eagles season.

"Compare it to a kid on Christmas Eve-- we look forward to it all year round. We plan our lives around it, we get excited for it," said McGranaghan.
