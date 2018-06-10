Eagles, Lombardi Trophy join Kenny Chesney on stage

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3585923" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Carson Wentz, Jeffrey Lurie receive standing ovation at Kenny Chesney concert on June 9, 2018.

'The Boys of Fall' were front and center during the Kenny Chesney concert at Lincoln Financial Field Saturday night.Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz was among the players who joined the country music star on stage, but they did not come emptyhanded.The Lombardi Trophy was hoisted high so the entire Linc could see.Wentz and Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie also received a standing ovation from the crowd during the show as they waved from their seats.Earlier in the night, Wentz posted a photo with Thomas Rhettt, who also performs during the 'Trip Around The Sun Tour.'------