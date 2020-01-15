Sports

Eagles nominate Camden High School football coach for award after deadly shooting

By
CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- It was the most horrific and tragic scene at a New Jersey high school football scene this year. The shooting at the game between Camden and Pleasantville that took the life of 10-year-old Micah Tennant

"My first instinct was to tell everybody to get down. It's kind of hard to explain because, you know, sometimes you try not to get choked up about it. But having kids that you rely on, and make sure that they are safe. You try to be there parent away from the family," said Camden High School football coach, Dwayne Savage.

Accused gunman in Pleasantville high school football shooting appears in court

Savage led the way in making sure some light came out of the darkness of that day. He played an instrumental role in having the game resumed at Lincoln Financial Field.

And because of that, and much more, the Philadelphia Eagles have nominated him for this year's Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year.

First responders honored after Pleasantville, New Jersey football game shooting

"It's a great honor, especially being the fact that I'm an Eagles fan since I was a little kid. And coming from the Eagles it's like something you can't believe," said Savage.

Family remembering 10-year-old boy gunned down during Pleasantville football game as happy, jolly kid. Dann Cuellar has more on Action News at 10 p.m. on November 20, 2019.



"We got to see first hand the way he was able to impact the lives of not only the kids on his team, but the community as a whole," said Julie Hirshey, Eagles director of community relations.

Next week, Savage will join the other 31 nominees at the Pro Bowl in Orlando, Florida. The winner, which will be announced during the game on January 26 here on 6abc, will receive $10,000, and his high school football program will get $15,000.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsatlantic countyaction news sportsshooting
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen leads Philadelphia police to body in Olney trash can
Woman walking home from work killed in hit-and-run
Penn State football coach, players named in hazing lawsuit
Police: House explosion in Bucks Co. may be result of propane leak
Over 11,000 Philadelphia residents weigh in on city services
Woman charged with murder after stabbing man with nail clippers: Police
Woman sues American Airlines claiming employee sent her creepy texts
Show More
Bruce Springsteen's son Sam sworn in as Jersey City firefighter
Woman stabbed to death inside Southwest Philadelphia home
Dog shot during armed robbery in West Philadelphia
As flu cases rise, doctors say it's not too late to get vaccinated
60 people treated after plane dumps fuel near schools
More TOP STORIES News