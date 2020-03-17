Philadelphia Eagles part ways with Malcolm Jenkins, will not exercise contract option



The Eagles had until Wednesday to exercise the option, which would have paid him $7.6 million this season. Jenkins made it clear in January that he wanted a pay raise and wouldn't play in Philadelphia under the current contract.



\"I won't be back on the same deal. That won't happen,\" he said as Eagles players cleaned out their lockers after a playoff loss to the Seattle Seahawks in January.



Jenkins, 32, is seeking a deal more in line with his peers, even if his age keeps him from getting top dollar. The safety market has shifted considerably over the past couple of seasons, with the highest-paid players at the position making $14-plus million on average.





<div><script src=\"//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js\"></script><div class=\"shortcode-container\"><blockquote class=twitter-tweet data-width=220><p lang=en dir=ltr>One of the greatest to ever wear midnight green. <br><br>Thank you, <a href=https://twitter.com/MalcolmJenkins?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw>@MalcolmJenkins</a>. <a href=https://t.co/Wrzy56iEr9>pic.twitter.com/Wrzy56iEr9</a></p>— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) <a href=https://twitter.com/Eagles/status/1239992358957133827?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw>March 17, 2020</a></blockquote></div></div>



Jenkins' stance has been well-known for almost a year, yet he was unable to come to new terms with the Eagles, who are looking to get younger this offseason. On Tuesday, they re-signed cornerback Jalen Mills to a one-year deal worth up to $5 million with the intention of moving him to safety, according to ESPN's Josina Anderson.



Jenkins, a three-time Pro Bowler, was the undisputed leader of a team that captured the franchise's first Super Bowl championship in 2017. He did not miss a game during his six-year run in Philadelphia.



