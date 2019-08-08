Eagles prepare for first pre-season game at the Linc

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Let the tailgating begin!The Eagles open pre-season football at home at the Linc Thursday evening, facing off against the Tennessee Titans.Coach Doug Pederson says he is still sorting out playing time.Do not expect to see a lot of Carson Wentz, if at all.Keeping the quarterback healthy is a top priority.Nate Sudfeld is stepping in for Nick Foles as the backup QB.Unlike the Super Bowl MVP, Sudfeld has little experience, only having played four regular season games.He has a lot to prove.Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. in South Philadelphia.