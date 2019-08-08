Sports

Eagles prepare for first pre-season game at the Linc

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Let the tailgating begin!

The Eagles open pre-season football at home at the Linc Thursday evening, facing off against the Tennessee Titans.

Coach Doug Pederson says he is still sorting out playing time.

Do not expect to see a lot of Carson Wentz, if at all.

Keeping the quarterback healthy is a top priority.

Nate Sudfeld is stepping in for Nick Foles as the backup QB.

Unlike the Super Bowl MVP, Sudfeld has little experience, only having played four regular season games.

He has a lot to prove.

Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. in South Philadelphia.
