Sports

Eagles QB coach responds to Kaepernick's possible future in Philly

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Eagles backup quarterback Nate Sudfeld had surgery on his broken left wrist Friday.

The heir apparent to Nick Foles is expected to miss roughly six weeks which would be at least the first two games of the regular season.

But if Carson Wentz stays healthy this will be a non-factor.

Cody Kessler steps up into the backup role behind Wentz.

EMBED More News Videos

What should the Philly's do after Nate Sudfeld suffered a broken wrist in the preseason?



Head coach Doug Pederson says the Eagles are not bringing in another QB at this time.

"Right now, we are going to continue with who we have. We are comfortable with Cody (Kessler) and we will get Clayton (Thorson) more work. Again, with Nate, this is not a season-ending injury, so we are excited about that," Pederson said.

EMBED More News Videos

Coach Doug Pederson speaks about QB Nate Sudfeld's injury after the Eagles- Titans preseason game on August 8, 2019.



But if he changes his mind, Colin Kaepernick is a big name available.



He's gone to two NFC title games and a Super Bowl.

Eagles quarterback coach Press Taylor was asked about his thoughts on Kaepernick's QB abilities.

"I don't know if I can speak to Colin Kaepernick as a quarterback right now. I'm more focused on the guys we have in the building right now," Taylor said.

Taylor was also not too interested in speaking on whether Kaepernick could help the Birds in that back-up role.

"Again, I couldn't say I have evaluated his film recently and I'm just continuing to focus on the guys we have here," Taylor said.

The 31-year-old Kaepernick posted video his social media accounts Wednesday showing him working out in a gym. He says in the video: "5 a.m. 5 days a week. For 3 years. Still Ready."



Kaepernick, then with the San Francisco 49ers, helped start a wave of protests about social and racial injustice in 2016 by kneeling during the national anthem at games.

The protests slowed down last season as the NFL made contributions to organizations chosen by players and promised more attention to social justice issues.

While he has been away from the playing field, the former quarterback has become an advocate for social and racial justice.

The NFL in February settled a collusion grievance Kaepernick and cornerback Eric Reid filed against the league. Reid, who played 13 games last season for the Panthers, signed a three-year contract with Carolina in February.

----

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsnick folesaction news sportsdoug pedersoncolin kaepernickphiladelphia eaglescarson wentz
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mother of alleged serial bank robber speaks exclusively to Action News
Cars torched at Northeast Philadelphia dealership
Vegas man accused of plotting to bomb synagogue or LGBTQ bar
AccuWeather: Mostly Sunny, Pleasant
Friends save $50 a week to bring life back into forgotten homes
Gun sales surge in wake of mass shootings
Driver crashes into Modell's in Cinnaminson, N.J.
Show More
16-year-old in serious condition after Wilmington shooting
Retail worker charged with groping child in NJ store
Multiple pets abandoned in the region in recent weeks
Raptors send seagulls fleeing from Ocean City
Is a bullet-resistant backpack in your child's future?
More TOP STORIES News