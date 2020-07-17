Philadelphia Eagles fans will have a new way to toast the Birds this football season.
The team is now in the wine business.
They released a line called Broad & Pattison, a collection of wines inspired by the team and crafted by Winc.
All three varieties - 2017 Cabernet Sauvignon, 2019 Chardonnay, 2019 Rosé - are available for $17.99 through local wine retailers in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware, and online at PhiladelphiaEagles.com/wine.
A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Eagles Autism Foundation.
The wine has a tagline: "A Common Love on Common Ground."
The Eagles said the wine is here to "help keep the spirit alive even during the off-season."
Philadelphia Eagles release Broad & Pattison wine collection
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More