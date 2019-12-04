Eagles release WR Mack Hollins

Mack Hollins is history.
Roster Move: #Eagles have waived WR Mack Hollins and agreed to promote G Sua Opeta from the practice squad to the active roster. pic.twitter.com/TP0Ic3aO6Y— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 3, 2019
The wide receiver has had a disappointing season. He has just 10 catches in 12 games this season.
The 2017 fourth-round draft pick missed all of last season with a groin injury.
Hollins has just one career touchdown catch.
The Eagles promoted Sua Opeta from the practice squad to the active roster.