Eagles release WR Mack Hollins

Roster Move: #Eagles have waived WR Mack Hollins and agreed to promote G Sua Opeta from the practice squad to the active roster. pic.twitter.com/TP0Ic3aO6Y — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 3, 2019

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Eagles have had trouble getting production out of the wide receiver position this season. But that didn't stop them from waiving one Tuesday.Mack Hollins is history.The wide receiver has had a disappointing season. He has just 10 catches in 12 games this season.The 2017 fourth-round draft pick missed all of last season with a groin injury.Hollins has just one career touchdown catch.The Eagles promoted Sua Opeta from the practice squad to the active roster.