Many of the Philadelphia Eagles were playing alongside each other on Friday night, but it had nothing to do with football.Instead, they gathered at Citizens Bank Park for some softball, all to support their quarterback Carson Wentz and his mission to uplift people here in our community and around the world.The Phillies home field was packed with 20,000 Eagles fans cheering on their Super Bowl champions.It began with a home run derby. Zach Ertz and Jake Elliott impressed, however, Stefen Wisnewski took the victory run.But many of these folks are talking about quarterback Carson Wentz."For me, it's something I'm passionate about," Wentz said.In a pregame news conference, Wentz talked about his Audience of One Foundation, a faith-based organization that serves communities in need. This event raises money for it."I knew I wanted to do something here. Not just to raise money, but to get the community involved. I've grown to love this place. The culture resonates with me so well," he said.And Wentz resonates with fans."I think it's a great cause. It's great when you see community and athletes comes out and support something that he stands for," said Nicole DiPadova of Roxborough.For fans, it's a fun night to see their hometown champs in the off-season. For the Curtin family of Radnor, it may be a night that will inspire their kids."Something we want to express to our kids that it's not just about 'me me me.' It's about giving back," said Maria Curtin."I love his attitude, his team spirit. I love everything about him," said Ryan Curtin.Wentz unveiled another initiative on Friday night called Thy Kingdom Crumb. It's a mobile food truck that will deliver free food to communities in need around Philadelphia.------