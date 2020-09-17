In Week 1, the Philadelphia Eagles squandered a 17-point lead to fall to Washington, 27-17.
The defeat was heartbreaking for the team and fans, but players aren't panicking, calling it a learning experience.
Things could look drastically different in Week 2 with running back Miles Sanders and Lane Johnson expected to play on Sunday. The running game and O-line were among the biggest factors in the team's collapse vs. Washington.
In the video above, 6abc's Ducis Rodgers looks at how the Eagles are using Week 1's loss as a motivator in their home opener vs. the Los Angeles Rams (Sunday at 1 p.m.) in this week's Sports Flash.
Eagles: Washington loss 'won't define us', reinforcements on the way
Week 1 was a heart-breaker for Philadelphia. Week 2 could look more like the Birds teams fans have grown to love.
SPORTS FLASH
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News