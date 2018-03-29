EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3276271" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Fultz discusses Embiid injury on Action News at 11 p.m., March 28, 2018

Philadelphia center Joel Embiid left in the second quarter of the 76ers' game against the New York Knicks on Wednesday after a nasty collision with teammate Markelle Fultz.Embiid was ruled out for the rest of the game with a facial contusion. The 76ers said the All-Star center went through concussion protocol but did not have a concussion.Fultz was driving toward the basket 20 seconds into the period when he appeared to accidentally head-butt Embiid. The 7-footer immediately went to the floor. He remained on the floor for several minutes before finally being assisted by Philadelphia's trainer. Embiid sat up once before lying back down on the court. Eventually, he was helped off the court.Fultz was not injured on the play.Sixers officials said Embiid passed initial concussion protocol but was taken to the hospital for precautionary testing.Embiid finished with five points and three rebounds in eight minutesHe posted a quick video to his Instagram account late Wednesday night.In the video, Embiid is in a hospital room. He added the caption "not good."------