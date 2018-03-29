PHILADELPHIA 76ERS

76ers' Joel Embiid hurt by accidental head butt, posts 'not good' video

EMBED </>More Videos

Embiid posts 'not good' video after injury. Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News Mornings on March 29, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA --
Philadelphia center Joel Embiid left in the second quarter of the 76ers' game against the New York Knicks on Wednesday after a nasty collision with teammate Markelle Fultz.

Embiid was ruled out for the rest of the game with a facial contusion. The 76ers said the All-Star center went through concussion protocol but did not have a concussion.

Fultz was driving toward the basket 20 seconds into the period when he appeared to accidentally head-butt Embiid. The 7-footer immediately went to the floor. He remained on the floor for several minutes before finally being assisted by Philadelphia's trainer. Embiid sat up once before lying back down on the court. Eventually, he was helped off the court.

EMBED More News Videos

Fultz discusses Embiid injury on Action News at 11 p.m., March 28, 2018



Fultz was not injured on the play.



Sixers officials said Embiid passed initial concussion protocol but was taken to the hospital for precautionary testing.



Embiid finished with five points and three rebounds in eight minutes

He posted a quick video to his Instagram account late Wednesday night.

In the video, Embiid is in a hospital room. He added the caption "not good."


------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsAction News SportsPhiladelphia 76ersjoel embiid
PHILADELPHIA 76ERS
Sixers hire former Duke, WNBA star Lindsey Harding as full-time scout
LeBron James, Lakers face Warriors to highlight Christmas Day schedule
Raptors-Spurs, Lakers-Celtics among NBA schedule release highlights
76ers rookie Zhaire Smith undergoes foot surgery
Jonah Bolden's 'different' journey to the Philadelphia 76ers and the NBA
More Philadelphia 76ers
SPORTS
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Delaware celebrates World Series Championship
Aaron Nola and Max Scherzer by the numbers
Matt O'Donnell with WNBA Superstar Elena Delle Donne on The Travel Mug Podcast
Phillies' Nola goes up against Nationals' Scherzer
More Sports
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Remains found in 12-year-old kidnapping case
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
AccuWeather: Picture Perfect Weather
'Project Playground' aims to crack down on crime in Coatesville
Show More
Fugitive from New Jersey's most wanted list captured
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
More News