Big Ten postponing football season to the spring, ESPN reports

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The Big Ten has decided to postpone its football season to spring 2021, ESPN reports.

ESPN reporter Adam Rittenberg tweeted the news shortly before an expected announcement at 3pm.



THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. PREVIOUS STORY BELOW

The fate of the Big Ten's football season hangs in the balance.

According to ESPN, the Big Ten is expected to make a decision on its college football season on Tuesday, but the impact of it could vary widely, as league presidents are considering pushing back the start of the season to Sept. 26 or postponing it to the spring, a conference source told ESPN.

While players, coaches and fans await more information, Penn State Head Coach James Franklin said the decision does not need to be made right now.

"There's still time, there's still information we need to gather, and my point is: why cancel the season right now when we don't have all the information and we don't have all the answers?" Franklin said.

Franklin said he wants to make sure the best decision is made for everyone involved.

"Most importantly we want to keep our players safe and healthy, but we also want to give them the best opportunity to play the game they love," Franklin said. "Why not press pause and find out more information?"

The Big Ten already announced a 10-game, conference-only schedule beginning on Labor Day weekend.
