Philadelphia Eagles 2024 free agency tracker: Offseason moves, signings

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Who's leaving? Who's staying? And who is new on the scene.

Stay up to date on all of the Philadelphia Eagles' offseason moves right here.

SIGNINGS

Eagles and Jake Elliott reached agreement on a four-year, $24 million contract extension

Source: Eagles set to sign Falcons OL Matt Hennessy to one-year deal

Eagles agree to one-year deal with former New Orleans linebacker Zack Braun

Eagles agree to massive 3-year, $51.1 million deal with Jets pass rusher Bryce Huff

DEPARTURES

Report: Running back D'Andre Swift set to leave Eagles for Bears

Bears reach deal with former Eagles Safety Kevin Byard

