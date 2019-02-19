PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES

ESPN: Manny Machado headed to Padres, not Phillies

Manny Machado visits Phillies. Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at Noon on December 20, 2018.

Manny Machado is not coming to Philadelphia.

The four-time All-Star has agreed to a deal with the San Diego Padres, league sources tell ESPN.

"Manny Machado's deal, as @Feinsand first reported, is for 10 years and $300 million with an opt-out after the fifth season," ESPN's Jeff Passan tweeted.

In December, the two-time Gold Glover paid a visit to Citizens Bank Park to meet with Phillies executives.



The third baseman was greeted at the front door by Phillies general manager Matt Klentak and manager Gabe Kapler.

On Phanavision, the Phillies gave Machado a preview of what he would look like in one of their jerseys.


Besides his trip to South Philly that week, Machado also made stops with the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees.

Now, all eyes are on the remaining most-wanted free agent: Bryce Harper.

