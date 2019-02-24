PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES
The deal will likely set a new MLB record, but will it pay dividends with a World Series trophy? (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Negotiations between the Philadelphia Phillies and Bryce Harper could be resolved by Tuesday, sources told ESPN's Buster Olney.

The Phillies remain confident that they are going to sign Harper, but sources told Olney that the sides are nearing a crossroad in their negotiations.

If the Phillies close out a deal with Harper, it would conclude an offseason in which Philadelphia landed two All-Star outfielders, Andrew McCutchen and Harper; the player regarded as the best catcher in baseball, J.T. Realmuto; and All-Star reliever David Robertson.

Phillies managing general partner John Middleton flew to Las Vegas for meetings with the Harper camp on Friday, sources previously confirmed to ESPN's Jeff Passan. Those discussions continued into Saturday before Middleton departed.

NBC Sports Philadelphia was first to report that a representative from the Phillies was in Las Vegas on Friday.

The Phillies also met with Harper in January in Las Vegas. Other teams known to have met with Harper this winter include the San Francisco Giants, Chicago White Sox, San Diego Padres, Los Angeles Dodgers and Washington Nationals, with whom Harper spent the first seven seasons of his career.
Harper, 26, is looking for a deal in excess of the 10 years, $300 million the Nationals reportedly offered him at the end of the regular season. The left-handed-hitting outfielder batted only .249 in 2018 but had 34 home runs and 100 RBIs and came on strong after the All-Star break.

The Phillies were 11th in the National League in runs scored last season, and their right-handed-heavy lineup could use a lefty power hitter.
