Sports

ESPN: Carolina Panthers to hire former Temple University coach Matt Rhule

Baylor head coach Matt Rhule talks to reporters during a Sugar Bowl NCAA college news conference in New Orleans, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

The Carolina Panthers have reached agreement to hire former Temple University coach Matt Rhule, a source confirmed to ESPN.

Rhule had been rumored to be in the mix for the head coach vacancies with Carolina and the New York Giants, but the 44-year-old had said in December that he planned on returning to Baylor.

The Panthers are hoping that Rhule can do for them what he did for Baylor, taking a struggling program and turning it into a national power. The Bears were 1-11 in Rhule's first season in 2017 but went 11-3 this past season.

Rhule, who coached the Giants' offensive line in 2012, replaces Ron Rivera, who was fired this past season after a nine-year run.

The Panthers finished 5-11 last season and haven't made the playoffs since 2017.

Rhule got his first head coaching job at Temple from 2013 to 2016.

Yahoo Sports was first to report Rhule's hiring.

------

ESPN contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportscarolina pantherstemple owlsaction news sportstemple university
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Rain and wet snow later today, slushy spots possible
Firefighters battle Swarthmore house fire
Driver sought after deadly hit-and-run in North Philadelphia
Driver rescued from overturned tractor trailer on ramp to Rte. 55
6.4 quake strikes Puerto Rico, at least 1 dead
Stampede kills 40 at funeral for Iran general
Woman trapped in clothing donation bin for 3 days in NJ
Show More
2 children shot for throwing snowballs
Possibly habitable planet found 100 light years away
Joel Embiid dislocates finger in win over Thunder
Fire damages strip mall in Bucks County
Malcolm Jenkins says he won't go back to Eagles on current deal
More TOP STORIES News