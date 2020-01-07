ESPN: Carolina Panthers to hire former Temple University coach Matt Rhule

The Carolina Panthers have reached agreement to hire former Temple University coach Matt Rhule, a source confirmed to ESPN.Rhule had been rumored to be in the mix for the head coach vacancies with Carolina and the New York Giants, but the 44-year-old had said in December that he planned on returning to Baylor.The Panthers are hoping that Rhule can do for them what he did for Baylor, taking a struggling program and turning it into a national power. The Bears were 1-11 in Rhule's first season in 2017 but went 11-3 this past season.Rhule, who coached the Giants' offensive line in 2012, replaces Ron Rivera, who was fired this past season after a nine-year run.The Panthers finished 5-11 last season and haven't made the playoffs since 2017.Rhule got his first head coaching job at Temple from 2013 to 2016.Yahoo Sports was first to report Rhule's hiring.------ESPN contributed to this report.