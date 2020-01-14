Ex-76er T.J. McConnell's mic'd up comments bring fun to Philly loss

Indiana's T.J. Warren kept the Pacers in the game, but it was another T.J. that stole the show thanks to a live microphone.
Ex-76er T.J. McConnell was mic'd up during the game and had some fun with both his current and former teammates.
Mic'd up with T.J. McConnell was a success, here's a few of the highlights:— FOX Sports Indiana (@FSIndiana) January 14, 2020
"You ain't about this, go back down there."
"His shoes are terrible... Wh-why? Those green shoes."
"Did you lose a bet wearing those?"
TV: FSI | Stream: FSGO pic.twitter.com/9ZEDRiMCBA
Before the game began, he told 76ers coach Brett Brown he was mic'd up.
"Just like you for a majority of last year, I'm mic'd up, but you're used to that," he told Brown.
In the past, Brown has joked that a fine from a technical foul would cost his wife Anna a new couch.
So after Brown got a technical foul in the second quarter, McConnell couldn't let the moment pass by without yelling at his former coach.
"Anna wants a new couch and you just took that from her!" McConnell shouted.
Next, McConnell tried to get in the mind of Mike Scott, saying "You ain't about this, go back down there."
But it was the green footwear of 76ers guard Furkan Korkmaz that provoked McConnell's ire the most.
"Those shoes are terrible. Why? Why? Those green shoes," he said while on the bench.
He took his concerns to Korkmaz once back on the court.
"Hey, did you lose a bet wearing those?" McConnell asked Korkmaz.
McConnell then went on to try to distract former teammate Ben Simmons by letting him know he was rooting for Clemson in the College Football Playoff National Championship. Simmons attended LSU, the other team.
"I'm a huge Clemson fan tonight," he said, then repeated it even louder, "Huge Clemson fan!"
During the game, McConnell had no problem blaming himself for any of Indiana's troubles.
Get yourself a teammate like T.J. McConnell. #IndianaStyle— FOX Sports Indiana (@FSIndiana) January 14, 2020
TV: FSI | Stream: FSGO pic.twitter.com/a88yjAhmK8
The former 76ers star also had some fun with the ref and his new Pacer buddies.
"Hey, don't say anything incriminating tonight, I'm mic'd up."— FOX Sports Indiana (@FSIndiana) January 14, 2020
Buckle up, we're getting some inside access from T.J. McConnell tonight. #IndianaStyle pic.twitter.com/9gyNwC4D41
Can we mic up T.J. McConnell every game? #IndianaStyle— FOX Sports Indiana (@FSIndiana) January 14, 2020
TV: FSI | Stream: FSGO pic.twitter.com/YRUxb1ayP4
It was the other T.J., Warren, who blocked a potential go-ahead 3-pointer with 29 seconds left, and the Pacers scored the final seven points for the 101-95 victory over the 76ers.
Indiana has now beaten the 76ers twice in 14 days and holds the No. 5 spot in the Eastern Conference standings, a half-game ahead of Philadelphia.
UP NEXT
76ers: Host Brooklyn on Wednesday in the first of two straight home games.
----
The Associated Press contributed to this article.