Flyers fans can get COVID vaccine at Wells Fargo Center during season finale

Penn Medicine health care providers will administer the J&J vaccine to ticketed guests and arena employees.
By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Flyers host the New Jersey Devils Monday for their final game of the season, where in addition to shots on goal, there will be shots in arms.

The team is joining up with Penn Medicine to get more people vaccinated.

Health care providers will be on site at the Wells Fargo Center to administer the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine for employees and fans as soon as doors open at 6 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.

The vaccine site will be set up outside Section 104 in the Southwest Food Hall, located on the arena's Main Concourse.



For health and security reasons, the Flyers say vaccines will only be available to ticketed guests and arena employees.

Everyone who gets their shot will receive a free "I Took My Shot" t-shirt, hand sanitizer and sticker.

But wait, there's more!

All fans who get their vaccine will receive a voucher for two free tickets to a Flyers game next season.

Which means more chances to see Gritty in-person!



More information can be found at PhiladelphiaFlyers.com/TakeYourShot
