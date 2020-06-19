Sports

Flyers, Gritty surprise lifelong fan, former Marine battling cancer

GLENMOORE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Flyers surprised one of their biggest fans in Chester County Thursday, with personalized gifts, and of course, a visit from that famous orange mascot.

Michael Taraborelli, a former Marine from Glenmoore, recently began treatment for Grade 4 Glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer.

Flyers alumni including Joe Watson, Terry Carkner, Bob Kelly and Brad Marsh surprised Taraborelli. They were joined by The Flyers Warriors, the team comprised of military vets. They saluted him with stick taps.

Gritty was there to deliver an authentic Claude Giroux jersey to the lifelong fan.

The Chester County father also received a message from his all-time favorite Flyer, Rod Brind'Amour.

Taraborrelli's community hockey teammates from The Whalers were also in attendance to join in on the recognition.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportschester countygrittycancermarinesphiladelphia flyers
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Carjacker sits on woman, leads police on chase: Police
Juneteenth being celebrated throughout Delaware Valley
What is Juneteenth? Its history, celebrations and future
Protesters gassed, maced taking legal action
Action News Celebrates 50 Years!
Philly releases green phase plans; barbers, salons may open sooner
Overturned truck dumps sand on Pa. Turnpike
Show More
Triple shooting in Wilmington, victims in serious condition
Shots fired into car in West Oak Lane, 2 injured
Final goodbye to Phila. lieutenant who died of COVID-19
Hospital bills more than $1M for COVID-19 survivor's 2 months of care
NJ Governor Announces Plan to Reopen Insides of Malls
More TOP STORIES News