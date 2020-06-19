Flyers, Gritty surprise lifelong fan, former Marine battling cancer

GLENMOORE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Flyers surprised one of their biggest fans in Chester County Thursday, with personalized gifts, and of course, a visit from that famous orange mascot.Michael Taraborelli, a former Marine from Glenmoore, recently began treatment for Grade 4 Glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer.Flyers alumni including Joe Watson, Terry Carkner, Bob Kelly and Brad Marsh surprised Taraborelli. They were joined by The Flyers Warriors, the team comprised of military vets. They saluted him with stick taps.Gritty was there to deliver an authentic Claude Giroux jersey to the lifelong fan.The Chester County father also received a message from his all-time favorite Flyer, Rod Brind'Amour.Taraborrelli's community hockey teammates from The Whalers were also in attendance to join in on the recognition.