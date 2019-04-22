Flyers remove Kate Smith statue, won't play her recording of 'God Bless America' amid racism allegation

Pictured: The statue of Kate Smith at the sports complex in South Philadelphia after it was covered up by the Flyers on April 19, 2019.

"We have recently become aware that several songs performed by Kate Smith contain offensive lyrics that do not reflect our values as an organization. As we continue to look into this serious matter, we are removing Kate Smith's recording of 'God Bless America' from our library and covering up the statue that stands outside of our arena."

Left: The statue of Kate Smith as seen in 2010. Right: Kate Smith performs in 1975.

"The Yankees have been made aware of a recording that had been previously unknown to us and decided to immediately and carefully review this new information. The Yankees take social, racial and cultural insensitivities very seriously. And while no final conclusions have been made, we are erring on the side of sensitivity."