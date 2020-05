Philadelphia Flyers' Travis Sanheim working on farm as season hangs in balance

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Since defenseman Travis Sanheim cannot produce for the Philadelphia Flyers right now, he's back home helping to produce grain on his family's farm in Western Canada."I'm usually not home for seeding, we're in midst of playoffs, so it's different for me to be home but it's a good feeling. Hopefully, we can get back and get playing and play in the playoffs," Sanheim tells 6abc sportscaster Jeff Skversky.Sanheim grew up on the farm in Elkhorn, Manitoba, a small town of only 500 people, three hours west of Winnipeg.Along with his father and brother, Sanheim seeds to grow wheat and canola, and then sprays the land to help harvest.Once grown, he'll take a combine tractor to pick up and store before selling.This is the root of his work ethic he demonstrates on the ice."This instilled the work ethic in me, seeing my parents how they worked growing up. My father puts in a full day of work. The work is ethic instilled in us and helps me in my hockey career," Sanheim says.If Sanheim wasn't playing hockey, he would be a farmer. He's been doing this since he was a kid and has fond memories growing corn, soybeans, oats and he has even worked with cattle.His favorite part of growing up on a farm?"Skipping school and helping out at harvest. Not going to school is a little different for a kid. Being able to stay home and harvest is a fun time especially when you get to be with your family," Sanheim says with a smirk.As much as his family loves him being home to help out, they miss hockey and seeing him on the ice.Before he goes on the farm in the afternoon, Sanheim trains in the morning to stay in shape, holding out hope the Flyers, who were red hot before the break, can finish the hockey season.Sanheim says, "That was the most disappointing part we were catching our groove and had that hot streak going."Sanheim and the Flyers won 9 of 10 before the NHL shutdown.For more updates related to the coronavirus, visit 6abc.com/coronavirus