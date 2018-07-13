PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES

Fmr. Phillies star Chase Utley to retire at the end of 2018

Philadelphia Phillies' Chase Utley watches his hit go into the stands for a three-run home run on Friday, June 18, 2010, in Philadelphia. (Tom Mihalek)

PHILADELPHIA --
Chase Utley's 16-year baseball career is nearing an end. The six-time All-Star will retire at the end of this season.

Utley made the announcement on Friday at Dodger Stadium.

The 2019 season would have been the final year of a $2 million, two-year contract.

The 39-year-old second baseman made his name with the Philadelphia Phillies, earning five All-Star berths and winning four Silver Slugger awards. He helped the team to a World Series title in 2008, combining with shortstop Jimmy Rollins as a standout double-play duo.

Utley has a .276 career average with 259 home runs. He is renowned for his base-stealing ability, with 153 steals in 175 attempts.

The Phillies traded Utley to the Dodgers in August 2015.

That fall, Utley broke the leg of Mets shortstop Ruben Tejada with a hard slide into second base in Game 2 of the National League Division Series. Utley was suspended for Games 3 and 4 of the series.

Utley has provided a veteran's perspective and been influential in the clubhouse with the Dodgers' young roster. But his role has been reduced from starter in 2016 to platoon player last year to part-time starter and pinch-hitter this season.

He has started 30 of 57 games so far, hitting .231 with 14 RBIs and one home run going into Friday night's game against the Angels.

Utley will surely be farewell feted when the Dodgers visit the Phillies from July 23-25. His former teammates from the 2008 championship team, Shane Victorino and Jayson Werth, recently announced their retirements.

Born in nearby Pasadena, Utley played at Long Beach Poly High and UCLA.

------
Related Topics:
sportsAction News SportsPhiladelphia PhilliesPhillies
