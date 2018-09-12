Foles will be Eagles starting QB on Sunday, Pederson says

Nick Foles will once again be the starting quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles as Carson Wentz waits to be cleared for contact.Head coach Doug Pederson quickly put any controversy to rest as it pertains to Week 2 when he opened his Wednesday morning press conference.He first replied he has "three quarterbacks" for Sunday. He then confirmed, "Nick Foles is starting" when the Eagles meet the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.Foles started last Thursday's season opener against the Atlanta Falcons. The Eagles won 18-12."I thought Nick had a really good week of practice last week leading into the game. You have to give credit to Atlanta, defensively," Pederson said. "Nick gets better each week and the more reps he gets, he just continues to get better."As for deciding to choose Foles over the recovering Wentz, Pederson said, "Have you heard Carson cleared yet? There you go."Pederson said while Wentz is participating in 11-on-11 drills and everything is trending in the right direction, he's just not ready yet."[Wentz]has not been cleared and I am focusing on today," Pederson said.------