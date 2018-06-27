SPORTS

Former Phillies star Jayson Werth announces retirement

Washington Nationals' Jayson Werth during the first inning of the baseball game against the New York Mets at Citi Field, Sunday, Sept. 14, 2014 in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Former Philadelphia Phillies star Jayson Werth says he's finished playing professional baseball, according to a report.

"I'm done ... whatever you want to call it," he told Fancred Sports.

Werth, 39, signed with the Seattle Mariners after being made a free agent by the Nationals in November 2017. He had been playing with Triple-A Tacoma when he made the decision to retire.

Werth was a member of the Philadelphia Phillies 2008 World Series team and was an All-Star in 2009, setting career highs with 36 home runs and 99 RBIs.

In 2011 he signed a seven-year, $126 million contract with the Nationals. Many criticized the deal as being excessive for the 32-year-old. However, Werth's time with the Nats coincided with the team going from bottom dweller to contender.

Werth finishes his 15-year career as a .267 hitter with 229 home runs and 799 RBIs.

---

Information from ESPN was used in this post.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsAction News SportsbaseballWashington NationalsPhiladelphia Phillies
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Hours after trades, Nationals rally past Phillies 10-4
Doug Marrone takes subtle dig at Doug Pederson, shrugs off Eagles coach's criticism in book
Eagles' Nick Foles will play Thursday night against Browns
Nationals go into series vs. Phillies needing wins
IndyCar's Wickens injured in violent Pocono crash
More Sports
Top Stories
Administration looking into fatal police-involved shooting
Lawncrest church damaged by fire
Bensalem details school safety plans ahead of upcoming academic year
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Colorado man told of murder charges as wife's father sobs
2 more suspects arrested in shooting of Camden detectives
Allentown priest accused of groping teen, sending nude pics
AccuWeather: Mostly Cloudy Today, Isolated Downpours Tonight
Show More
Man charged with groping 2 teens in Target store
Mother reacts after son, 15, shot by 14-year-old in West Philly
Arkansas mom dies in crash, toddler and infant sons survive for 3 days
Witness: Drug overdose may have caused crash in Wilmington
Plane carrying Post Malone, 15 others makes emergency landing
More News