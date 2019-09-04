Predicting every game on the Eagles' schedule

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5256957" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The Philadelphia Eagles have released their 2019 schedule.

The Super Bowl hype is real in Philly. 6abc Action News Sports Director Ducis Rodgers boldly picks the winner of EVERY game on the Eagles schedule.Will the Eagles make the playoffs? Win the NFC East? Ducis has your answers in the video above.