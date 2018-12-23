PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

Here's how the Philadelphia Eagles can still make the playoffs

The math isn't as complicated as you might think.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The Houston Texans are in town to face an Eagles team that is fighting to make its way into the postseason.

The Birds' stunning defeat of the Los Angeles Rams last Sunday reignited talk of the team's playoff odds.

But what has to happen to ensure the reigning Super Bowl champs make it past the regular season?

Here's the breakdown:

Wild Card

The easiest path to the playoffs is a Wild Card berth. To get there, the Eagles will have to beat the Texans today, and then defeat the Washington Redskins on December 30.

The Birds would then need the Minnesota Vikings to lose one of the next two games. They face the Detroit Lions this week and the Chicago Bears next week to finish the season.

If that were to happen, their best possible record would be 8-7-1, compared to a 9-7 record for the Eagles if they win out, giving the Birds a likely #6 seed.
NFC East Champs

Believe it or not, the Eagles can still win the NFC East. They would need to beat the Texans today and the Washington Redskins next Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Dallas Cowboys would have to lose both of their final two games. They face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers today and the New York Giants next Sunday to close out their regular season.

So, it may not be the easiest of battles, but that's the way the Eagles like it.

The Super Bowl Champs are not out of it, they just need to take control of their own destiny and get a little help along the way.

