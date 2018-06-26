Hoskins exchanges words with fan in Phils loss

In Monday night's loss to the New York Yankees, Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Rhys Hoskins got into an altercation with someone in the stands.It started during the bottom of the sixth inning. Hoskins struck out on a ball in the dirt which ended up getting away from the catcher.Hoskins didn't immediately run to first after the ball bounced a few feet away and was called out on the play. As he walked to the dugout, Hoskins said something to a fan in the crowd.He then placed his helmet in the dugout and went back to say a few more things.Hoskins told reporters after the game that someone said something that "triggered" him."I was pretty frustrated with the at-bat that I just had, compounded with the mistake, I got caught up in the moment, shouldn't happen, can't happen, but it did, and that's how it goes," Hoskins said.Phillies manager Gabe Kapler was asked about the exchange, as well."He was a little frustrated in that moment," Kapler said of Hoskins. "Rhys always says and does the right thing, supports his teammates."Hoskins said he doesn't remember what was said during the confrontation.He told reporters he was waiting for them after the game because he thought it was necessary to answer their questions. He said he was in the wrong and did not want it to be a distraction.The Yankees made their first appearance at Citizens Bank Park since beating the Phillies in six games in the 2009 World Series. The sellout crowd of 44,136 was filled with fans cheering for the Bronx Bombers. Aaron Judge ripped his 20th homer and the Yankees snapped a three-game skid with a 4-2 victory over the Phillies.----ESPN contributed to this article------