PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES

Hoskins exchanges words with fan in Phils loss

EMBED </>More Videos

Rhys Hoskins apologizes for confrontation with fan. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on June 26, 2018. (WPVI)

In Monday night's loss to the New York Yankees, Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Rhys Hoskins got into an altercation with someone in the stands.

It started during the bottom of the sixth inning. Hoskins struck out on a ball in the dirt which ended up getting away from the catcher.

Hoskins didn't immediately run to first after the ball bounced a few feet away and was called out on the play. As he walked to the dugout, Hoskins said something to a fan in the crowd.

He then placed his helmet in the dugout and went back to say a few more things.

Hoskins told reporters after the game that someone said something that "triggered" him.

"I was pretty frustrated with the at-bat that I just had, compounded with the mistake, I got caught up in the moment, shouldn't happen, can't happen, but it did, and that's how it goes," Hoskins said.

Phillies manager Gabe Kapler was asked about the exchange, as well.

"He was a little frustrated in that moment," Kapler said of Hoskins. "Rhys always says and does the right thing, supports his teammates."

Hoskins said he doesn't remember what was said during the confrontation.

He told reporters he was waiting for them after the game because he thought it was necessary to answer their questions. He said he was in the wrong and did not want it to be a distraction.

The Yankees made their first appearance at Citizens Bank Park since beating the Phillies in six games in the 2009 World Series. The sellout crowd of 44,136 was filled with fans cheering for the Bronx Bombers. Aaron Judge ripped his 20th homer and the Yankees snapped a three-game skid with a 4-2 victory over the Phillies.

----

ESPN contributed to this article

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsAction News SportsPhiladelphia PhilliesPhilliesNew York Yankees
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES
Aaron Nola and Max Scherzer by the numbers
Phillies' Nola goes up against Nationals' Scherzer
Zimmerman hits 2-run HR in 9th, Nationals beat Phillies 8-7
Phillies get lefty Luis Avilan from White Sox
Photos: Big league moments fuel Little League dreams
More Philadelphia Phillies
SPORTS
Delaware celebrates World Series Championship
Aaron Nola and Max Scherzer by the numbers
Matt O'Donnell with WNBA Superstar Elena Delle Donne on The Travel Mug Podcast
Phillies' Nola goes up against Nationals' Scherzer
Zimmerman hits 2-run HR in 9th, Nationals beat Phillies 8-7
More Sports
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Show More
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy found dead in dryer
Woman killed in Wissinoming, men seen climbing down roof
10 injured in N.J. chain-reaction crash
More News