Hoskins has 'gut feeling' Phils will get Harper or Machado

The Philadelphia Phillies are not giving up. They remain in the running for both Manny Machado and Bryce Harper.When, which and if? Those questions remain to be answered.With Spring Training three weeks away, Machado and Harper remain unsigned.Two current Phillies are confident they'll have a new big-name teammate soon.First baseman Rhys Hoskins says, "I have a gut feeling we'll get one of them. I don't know where that comes from. Maybe some of the comments that have been throughout the off-season. But I'm excited for the off-season to be over, so we'll know. And, obviously, that means baseball has started."Pitcher Aaron Nola says, "I think we'll land one of them. But it's out of my hands, I don't make that decision. If we get either one, it'll be good."Hey, as long as one of them is in a Phillies uniform by Opening Day, that's all that matters.-----