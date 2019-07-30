Hot day, hot offense during Eagles training camp

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It was a hot one out there Tuesday at Eagles training camp, but that didn't stop the offense from providing the first ooohs and ahhhs of the upcoming season.Wearing pads, the Eagles impressed the crowd during their live portions of practice.The first highlight came from rookie JJ Arcega-Whiteside, who watched a Carson Wentz pass get tipped, then hauled it in and saw nothing but daylight. Eighty yards later he was in the end zone, and the entire first-team offense surrounded him, hooting and hollering. He and Nelson Agholor even had an impromptu touchdown celebration ready.Arcega-Whiteside told Action News it made him feel great to be congratulated like that from the veterans, and also to score his first "touchdown" as a pro.The other score, also came from a rookie, this time running back Miles Sanders who ran in a RedZone touchdown, garnering the exact same response from the first-team offense.That was a welcome sight for the kid who was recently booed for his singing during the rookie talent show. He told me the touchdown made up for it.I asked some members of the defense about this highly-talented Eagles offense they have to face every day, and Tim Jernigan told me, "Wooo, those boys look GOOD!"There's been plenty of trash-talking going around between the offense and the defense, all in good fun of course. And also perfect preparation for when they have to face someone else. The team is getting set for that first preseason game when they host the Titans nine days from now.