soldier surprise

Carolina Hurricanes help sailor surprise father after being away on months-long deployment

EMBED <>More Videos

Carolina Hurricanes help soldier surprise father after being away on months-long deployment (Credit: NHL Canes)

RALEIGH -- Valerie Colicchio has been deployed in Djibouti, Africa and hasn't seen her father since the middle of October.

"I've been lying to him for the last, I don't know, three weeks about where I was going to be. He thinks I'm still in Africa," she said.

The Carolina Hurricanes arranged for Valerie to meet head coach Rod Brind'Amour and surprise her father, Scott .

When Scott got to the arena, he thought he was just meeting Brind'Amour, but a few moments later, to his surprise, his daughter walked through the door.



The heartwarming video was tweeted out by the Canes on Saturday.

"I'm just so excited to see him and hockey is our thing," she said.

"He had no idea you were coming home?" asked Brind'Amour.

"No, I've lied to him for the last two weeks," she said.

Valerie and her father stayed to watch the Hurricanes take down the Philadelphia Flyers 5-2 on Saturday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsraleighcarolina hurricanessoldier surprise
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SOLDIER SURPRISE
Deployed father surprises daughter at daddy-daughter dance
WATCH: Soldier surprises mom and sister
Soldier comes home early, gives son surprise of lifetime
Military dad surprises children at spring training game
TOP STORIES
Police: Victim's friends may have dared shooter to fire gun
Bryce Harper announces he and wife expecting baby boy
Bryce Harper's debut as a Philadelphia Phillie
Father of slain SC student: 'I can't tell you how painful this is'
Chief: Ride-share mistake led to death of SC college student from NJ
N.J. cracks down on distracted drivers
Strike threat looms at CCP
Show More
AccuWeather: Sunny, Chilly Start To April
Technical issue delays flights for multiple airlines
Wawa, The Rooster create hoagie for good cause
Car turned on side, 1 trapped after crash
Video shows hit-and-run driver strike 9-year-old
More TOP STORIES News