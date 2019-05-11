76ers seek another W in Philly's Game 7 history

Philadelphia 76ers coach Doug Collins reacts on the sidelines with guard Lou Williams at right during the second quarter of Game 7, Saturday, May 26, 2012, in Boston.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia 76ers will play in a Game 7 this Sunday night.If they win, they move on in the NBA playoffs and meet the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference Finals.Should they lose to the Toronto Raptors, their season is done.But, if this all feels a little deja vu-ish, it's not just you.This has happened before.Back in 2001, the 76ers and the Raptors took their series to a Game 7 as well. In that game, Allen Iverson and the 76ers were able to eke out an 88-87 victory.And, as they will do if they win on Sunday, they went on to face the Bucks in the '01 conference finals. And guess what? That too went to a Game 7.The 76ers pulled off the 108-91 win to make it to the NBA Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers.But the last time the 76ers played in a Game 7, it did not go as well.In 2012, Philadelphia met the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. After going back and forth in wins the whole series, the finale was determined in Boston. The 76ers couldn't pull off any more magic that season and lost 85-75.Now, they are back to relive their Game 7 greatness from 18 years ago.But the 76ers are not the only team to have some luck when it comes to Game 7s.In 2010, the Philadelphia Flyers were battling the Boston Bruins in the Eastern Conference Quarterfinal - emphasis on battling.They ended up losing the first three games - which meant every one thereafter felt like a Game 7. But sure enough, the Flyers went from being down 3-0 in the series to tying the whole thing up at three games apiece.So that led to an epic Game 7, where the Flyers found themselves down by a score of 3-0. But the Orange and Black rallied to defeat the Bruins 4-3!In an interesting fact, the Phillies have yet to play in a Game 7.The Phils won the 1980 World Series in six games and the 2008 World Series in five games (Game 5 was played over two days). In their last postseason appearance, they made it to five games in the 2011 National League Divisional Series against the St. Louis Cardinals.But the 76ers have been in plenty of Game 7s, dating back to the 1950s when they were the Syracuse Nationals.Joel Embiid, Jimmy Butler, Ben Simmons, and this year's 76ers are focused to adding another Game 7 W in the team's history books.In other words: Game 7, here they come!