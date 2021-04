2020

Miami Marlins and Philadelphia Phillies hold a black ribbon in support of the Black Lives Matter movement prior to a baseball game, Friday, July 24, 2020, in Philadelphia. AP Photo/Chris Szagola

2019

In this March 28, 2019, file photo, fans gather for the Philadelphia Phillies opening day baseball game against the Atlanta Braves at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File

2016

The Phillie Phanatic comes leads the team onto the field prior to the first inning of an opening day baseball game against the San Diego Padres,, April 11, 2016, in Philadelphia. AP Photo/Chris Szagola

2011

Phillies' Ben Francisco, left, celebrates with teammates after scoring game-winning run on an RBI-single by John Mayberry Jr. against the Houston Astros, April 1, 2011, in Philly. AP Photo/Matt Rourke

2009

Led by pitcher Jamie Moyer, the Philadelphia Phillies are greeted as they pass through two rows of fans during opening night ceremonies against the Atlanta Braves, April 5, 2009. AP Photo/Tom Mihalek

EMBED >More News Videos Businesses in South Philadelphia are ready as fans return to Citizens Bank Park for Opening Day for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

2002

Philadelphia Phillies' Bobby Abreu (53) hits a double against the Florida Marlins in the sixth inning in Philadelphia Friday, April 5, 2002. AP Photo/George Widman

1996

Philadelphia Phillies bow their heads during a moment of silence for umpire John McSherry before their home opener against the Colorado Rockies, April 2, 1996, in Philadelphia. AP Photo/rusty kennedy

1987

Mike Schmidt hits his first home run of the 1987 season and the 496th of his career in the Phillies season home opener, April 10, 1987, against the Chicago Cubs. AP Photo/Amy Sancetta

1981

Philadelphia Phillies Pete Rose, left, and Larry Bowa show off the World Series Championship rings which they received before the home opener in Philadelphia, April 14, 1981. AP Photo/Clem Murray

1971

This aerial view shows Philadelphia's new Veterans Stadium during a baseball game on opening day on April 10, 1971. AP Photo

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The 2021 Philadelphia Phillies season will kick off with a limited number of fans, all masked, in the stands - much different than other Opening Days.Last year's home opener took place in July in front of cardboard cutouts, also much different than other seasons.Let's take a stroll down Phillies memory lane and see some images of the Boys of Summer's first home games from past seasons.