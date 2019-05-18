Preakness

Improbable remains favorite to win the Preakness

BALTIMORE -- Bob Baffert-trained Improbable remains the favorite for the Preakness.

Improbable is 3-1 to win the second jewel of the Triple Crown after being installed as the 5-2 morning line favorite. He was also the favorite in the Kentucky Derby, finished fifth and was placed fourth after Maximum Security was disqualified.

War of Will, who was initially the second choice in wagering at 4-1, was 6-1 as of late Saturday morning. Bourbon War, who didn't run in the Derby, has been bet down from 12-1 to 9-2.

VIDEO: Maximum Security disqualified, Country House wins Kentucky Derby
EMBED More News Videos

Country House, a 65-1 long shot, was declared the Kentucky Derby winner after first finisher Maximum Security was disqualified.



Last-minute addition Everfast, who opened 50-1, is no longer the longest shot on the board; he is now 22-1. The longest shot now is 26-1 Market King, who is trained by six-time Preakness winner D. Wayne Lukas.

Odds will continue to fluctuate until post time at 6:48 p.m.

For the first time since 1996, the Preakness doesn't have the Kentucky Derby winner and therefore no Triple Crown possibility, but it is one of the most-wide open in recent history. Without any of the first four horses to cross the finish line at the Derby, the Preakness feels like almost anyone's $1.5 million race to win.

This year's Preakness is expected to draw record attendance, over 51,000, and a record amount of money wagered, over $22 million, Baltimore television station WJZ reported.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsmarylandpreaknesshorsesu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
PREAKNESS
Kentucky Derby winner won't run in Preakness; no Triple Crown chance
WATCH: Justify captures Triple Crown, wins Belmont
Justify wins foggy Preakness, keeps Triple Crown bid alive
Owner of Kentucky Derby winner is a native of Bucks County
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Crash turns into fatal shooting on Roosevelt Boulevard
Grandmother killed after being caught in crossfire
Woman charged with DUI after crash with 3 kids in the car
Man critical following shooting in Port Richmond
AccuWeather: Pleasantly Warm
Philadelphia announces road closures for Biden rally
Portion of Kelly Drive closed for Stotesbury Regatta
Show More
Part of Lincoln Drive to close Saturday due to road improvements
Oprah surprises NJ principal, students with $500K donation
Brandon Olivieri found guilty in murders of two South Philly teens
NKOTB performs Selena tribute with Selena's siblings in crowd
Guide to At Large City Council Candidates - From WHYY
More TOP STORIES News