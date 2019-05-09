Sports

In Game 6, It's Win or Go Home for the Sixers

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's win or go home at home tonight in Game 6 after a brutal two games for Joel Embiid and the Sixers.

The Sixers say they are excited to come to the Wells Fargo Center and are ready to force a Game 7.

If that's going to happen, Embiid and Ben Simmons have to be better. These two have combined for 21 points or less in each of the last two games.

Embiid has looked horrible the last two games while playing sick with a temperature. He coughed up the ball eight times in Toronto on Tuesday, and with exception of Game 3 when he scored a playoff career-high 33 points, Embiid is averaging only 13 points per in the series' in other four games.

Embiid knows he's got to turn things around tonight.

"I've got to do a better job for us to win. I've got to do the little things. I need to score the ball, I've got to show up. You know, setting screens, I've got to do a better job rebounding the ball. That's on me. I can't control my physical condition, but I can also control how much I push myself, and I try to do that. But I've just got to do more."
