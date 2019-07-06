PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Some call it ping pong and others call it table tennis. Either way, it's a good time.
Its sports most prim and proper championship, the All England Club.
Its pristine grass, white wardrobe across the pond this week is Wimbledon.
.
But in Center City, It's SPINBLEDON.
Spin is a ping pong social club and restaurant in Center City. A full bar, and yummy menu.
And in honor of Wimbledon, they have transformed center court complete with grass turf.
Watch the video for the full story from Jamie Apody.
In honor of Wimbledon, Spinbledon comes to Center City
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News