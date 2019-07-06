Sports

In honor of Wimbledon, Spinbledon comes to Center City

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Some call it ping pong and others call it table tennis. Either way, it's a good time.

Its sports most prim and proper championship, the All England Club.

Its pristine grass, white wardrobe across the pond this week is Wimbledon.
.
But in Center City, It's SPINBLEDON.

Spin is a ping pong social club and restaurant in Center City. A full bar, and yummy menu.

And in honor of Wimbledon, they have transformed center court complete with grass turf.

Watch the video for the full story from Jamie Apody.
