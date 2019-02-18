PHILADELPHIA FLYERS

"It Me." Gritty makes Jeopardy! clue debut

EMBED </>More Videos

Gritty gets his own Jeopardy! clue on the January 15, 2019 episode.

By Digital Producer Brock Koller
Gritty is known for his smarts and quick wit on social media.

So it was only a matter of time before the Philadelphia Flyers' furry mascot made his way to Jeopardy!

No, he didn't appear as a contestant (just yet), but he did get his own clue.

On Friday's episode of the answer and question game show, contestants received clues from the category of 'The World Almanac 2019.'

Reigning champion Eric R. Backes chose the clue for $800.

Host Alex Trebek read, "The World Almanac's editors picked items for a figurative 2018 time capsule, including this furry orange mascot of the Philly Flyers."

Eric buzzed in.

"Who is Gritty?" he replied with a smile on his face.

We're pretty sure 'What is Gritty?' would have been accepted, too.

Not one to miss a moment to shine, Gritty made sure everyone was aware of his Jeopardy! debut.

"It me. @Jeopardy," he tweeted.



As for Eric, he ended up losing the game. But he did not have the most memorable response of the show - so in a way he won.
-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsAction News SportsPhiladelphia Flyersjeopardyentertainmentgritty
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS
Surging Flyers beat Red Wings 3-1 for 12th win in 14 games
Flyers, Red Wings have tough act to follow -- themselves
Konecny's OT goal lifts Flyers past Red Wings 6-5
Oilers get younger at goalie in trading Cam Talbot to Flyers
More Philadelphia Flyers
SPORTS
2019 franchise tag candidates and predictions for all 32 NFL teams
Surging Flyers beat Red Wings 3-1 for 12th win in 14 games
Flyers, Red Wings have tough act to follow -- themselves
Konecny's OT goal lifts Flyers past Red Wings 6-5
More Sports
Top Stories
Family of woman found in trash can wants answers
Violent arrest caught on video under investigation
1 teen killed, 1 wounded in shootings after vigil for 17-year-old
Double shooting in Willingboro leaves 1 critical, 1 serious
1 injured, bullet nearly hits woman in South Philly shootout
Police seek to re-interview Jussie Smollett
AccuWeather: Slick Start Today, Snow Wednesday
Inmates help rescue baby locked in SUV
Show More
VIDEO: 2 Clydesdales rescued from icy lake in Pennsylvania
Penn State Thon raises more than $10.6 million
Teen entrepreneurs cash in on Bishop McDevitt boys' basketball team's success
Why do we celebrate Presidents Day?
National Constitution Center free on Presidents Day
More News