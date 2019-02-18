"It Me." Gritty makes Jeopardy! clue debut

Gritty is known for his smarts and quick wit on social media.So it was only a matter of time before the Philadelphia Flyers' furry mascot made his way to Jeopardy!No, he didn't appear as a contestant (just yet), but he did get his own clue.On Friday's episode of the answer and question game show, contestants received clues from the category of 'The World Almanac 2019.'Reigning champion Eric R. Backes chose the clue for $800.Host Alex Trebek read, "The World Almanac's editors picked items for a figurative 2018 time capsule, including this furry orange mascot of the Philly Flyers."Eric buzzed in."Who is Gritty?" he replied with a smile on his face.We're pretty sure 'What is Gritty?' would have been accepted, too.Not one to miss a moment to shine, Gritty made sure everyone was aware of his Jeopardy! debut."It me. @Jeopardy," he tweeted.As for Eric, he ended up losing the game. But he did not have the most memorable response of the show - so in a way he won.-----