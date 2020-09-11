Eagles Training Camp

Jeff Skversky previews the 2020 Philadelphia Eagles

The Birds are flying a bit under the radar entering 2020 NFL season.
SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Eagles kick off the 2020 season Sunday in Washington at 1 p.m.

Philadelphia enters the season ranked No. 14 in the ESPN Power Rankings, citing Carson Wentz's growth in 2019 as a reason for optimism.


Wentz guided the Eagles to a surprising postseason berth despite injuries to a number of key players. While injuries are again an issue, the Eagles hope to start the season with a W against their division rivals.

Jeff Skversky offers his final preseason thoughts on the Birds, including Doug Pederson's big challenge, the biggest concern heading into the season, and the major overhaul in the secondary.


For more on the Birds, stick with 6abc's coverage at 6abc.com/eagles/.
