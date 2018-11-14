Personalize your weather by entering a location.
SPORTS
Jim Gardner one-on-one with Villanova Basketball Head Coach Jay Wright
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=4691266" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Jim Gardner one-on-one Jay Wright, as seen on Action News at 11 p.m., November 14, 2018
WPVI
By
Jim Gardner
Wednesday, November 14, 2018 11:46PM
Jim Gardner speaks one-on-one with Villanova men's basketball Head Coach Jay Wright.
sports
villanova
college basketball
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
