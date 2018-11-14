SPORTS

Jim Gardner one-on-one with Villanova Basketball Head Coach Jay Wright

EMBED </>More Videos

Jim Gardner one-on-one Jay Wright, as seen on Action News at 11 p.m., November 14, 2018

By
Jim Gardner speaks one-on-one with Villanova men's basketball Head Coach Jay Wright.
Related Topics:
sportsvillanovacollege basketball
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Jimmy Butler scores 14 in debut as Sixers let late lead slip away
Magic come back to beat 76ers 111-106 in Butler's debut
Jason Kelce: Lack of accountability at root of Eagles' struggles
76ers' Jimmy Butler starts vs. Magic, Markelle Fultz will come off bench
Flyers sign 14-year-old cancer patient to 1 day contract
More Sports
Top Stories
AccuWeather: Winter Weather Advisories Posted for Wintry Mix Thursday
Police: 1 car from Tacony hit and run located
Residents voice frustration over police-only parking
44 dead dogs found in freezers, 161 more living in filthy NJ home
Man accused of beating girlfriend to death in Chester Co.
Prosecutor to make announcement in 'GoFundMe case'
Michael Avenatti arrested for domestic violence in LA
Newcomer Andy Kim beats GOP Rep. MacArthur in New Jersey
Show More
Flyers sign 14-year-old cancer patient to 1 day contract
Arrest made in fatal Warrington hit-and-run
Camden High School freshman killed walking home
Car at Bucks Co. hotel may be linked to deadly Boulevard hit-and-run
Refugee children experience first snow with pure joy
More News