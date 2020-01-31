Lower Merion High School to honor Kobe Bryant, tickets on sale Friday

LOWER MERION TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Lower Merion High School basketball teams will pay tribute on Saturday to alumnus Kobe Bryant and the eight other victims of the fatal helicopter crash that occurred last weekend.
The school is making a limited number of tickets available to the public.
The tickets will be sold on Friday from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m at the Kobe Bryant Gymnasium entrance of LMHS. The campus opens for ticket sales at 8 a.m.
The tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for students.
The tickets can be redeemed on Saturday for a commemorative t-shirt from the LMHS Student Council, while supplies last.
The girls team will play Southern Lehigh High School at 11 a.m. on Saturday. The boys will play Souderton High School at 1:30 p.m.
The tribute will take place between the games at 1 p.m.
Sales are cash only, and limited to six tickets per person.
Also, in response to the influx of requests for Lower Merion basketball merchandise, the school online store is open to take orders from the public until February 16th.
District officials say in no way do they want to profit from this tragedy, so all items will be sold at cost. If demand warrants, the store will re-open for two weeks in March.
