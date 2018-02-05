SUPER BOWL

Making headlines: Eagles' Super Bowl win on front pages

Philadelphia Eagles offensive guard Chance Warmack (67) holds up a newspaper after winning Super Bowl 52 against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The Philadelphia Eagles are Super Bowl Champions!

This is a big story not only in the Delaware Valley but all around the world.

Here's how the story is being shared on front pages across the country and beyond.

6abc.com: Finally! Philadelphia Eagles win the Super Bowl
Finally! Philadelphia Eagles win the Super Bowl
The Philadelphia Eagles' flight from last to first ended up with a Lombardi Trophy.


Philadelphia Daily News: Won For The Ages


Philadelphia Inquirer: At Last


Press of Atlantic City: E-A-G-L-E-S! C-H-A-M-P-S!


Delaware County Times: Phinally


Reading Eagle: Super At Last


The News Journal (Wilmington): Super Bowl Champions Finally/ It's History


York Daily Record: Super Bowl Champs!


Boston Herald: Slipped Away


Boston Herald: Super Bummer


Boston Globe: Deep-Sixed


LNP: Wonder Dogs
ESPN: Underdogs to Super Bowl champs: Nick Foles, Eagles take Patriots' crown

Wall Street Journal: Eagles Win First Super Bowl In Shootout with Patriots


New York Times: The Eagles Finally Land on Top

New York Times Sports: Rare Birds


New York Post: Philly Dilly!


New York Post: Giants Win Best Ad...Oh, and Eagles beat Patriots


New York Daily News: For the Birds!


Washington Post: Philadelphia's finest


Denver Post: Philly's St. Nick


Detroit News Sports: Eagles Soar


Pioneer Press (Minnesota): Green Day


New Orleans Times-Picayune: Birds of Play; Unlike, you know, those Atlanta birds


Richmond Times-Dispatch (Virginia): Golden Eagles


Edmonton Sun: Eagles Soar


New Haven Register: This One's for the Birds


The Daily Pennsylvania: Fly Eagles Fly


Times-Tribune (Scranton): Phinally


Buffalo News (New York): Alpha Dogs


Longmont Times-Call (Colorado): Shining Moment


The Columbian (Washington): Eagles are flying high


Southeast Missourian: World Champs


The Gazette (Wisconsin): Philly, Philly


Chicago Tribune: Finally, Philly


Daily Camera (Colorado): One For The Birds


Sun-Time Sports (Chicago): Saint Nick


Daily Hampshire Gazette: Denied


New Orleans Advocate: Philly Philly!


Victoria Advocate (Texas): Super Foles


Newsday (New York): Phinally!


Tennessean: First Flight


The Blade (Ohio): Fly, Eagles, Fly


The Standard Times: For The Birds


