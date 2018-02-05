Making headlines: Eagles' Super Bowl win on front pages

This is a big story not only in the Delaware Valley but all around the world.
Here's how the story is being shared on front pages across the country and beyond.
6abc.com: Finally! Philadelphia Eagles win the Super Bowl
Philadelphia Daily News: Won For The Ages
It is my pleasure to present the front page of the Daily News for Philadelphia's Super Bowl champions. pic.twitter.com/ubEDVFamAC— Pat McLoone (@PatMcLoone) February 5, 2018
Philadelphia Inquirer: At Last
Champions AT LAST: Make sure you grab tomorrow's @PhillyInquirer for all of our coverage of the #Eagles first #SuperBowl win in franchise history. pic.twitter.com/vGTtheoqlu— Philly Inquirer (@PhillyInquirer) February 5, 2018
Press of Atlantic City: E-A-G-L-E-S! C-H-A-M-P-S!
A peek at your @ThePressofAC Monday front sports page.— Charles Schroeder (@ACPressCharles) February 5, 2018
And if you're an @Eagles fan, enjoy it!
You surely had to wait a long time.
Me? I am going home. @SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/ePffiuvisU
Delaware County Times: Phinally
Here's what it's all about. Been waiting to do this front page all my life. Long time coming, but worth every bit. Super Bowl Champions. Phinally! pic.twitter.com/p9rqq77GmH— Philip Heron (@PhilHeron) February 5, 2018
Reading Eagle: Super At Last
Today’s @readingeagle front page. A good day to be an #Eagles fan. #newspapers #superbowl #tw pic.twitter.com/qTvjyPXwzs— Adam Richter (@AdamRichterRE) February 5, 2018
The News Journal (Wilmington): Super Bowl Champions Finally/ It's History
A wrap-around cover for Monday's News Journal of Wilmington, Del. Designed by @ecbackstrom. pic.twitter.com/rO1tYwuj91— Charles Apple (@charlesapple) February 5, 2018
York Daily Record: Super Bowl Champs!
I don't post my work on here very often, but I'm really happy with the front page of the @ydrcom for tomorrow. #SuperBowl #SuperBowlLlL #Eagles #Patriots @APSE_sportmedia pic.twitter.com/gePSkk6lsl— Bradley Stringfield (@Official_BKS) February 5, 2018
Boston Herald: Slipped Away
Today's page one pic.twitter.com/gFHWyf7waf— Boston Herald (@bostonherald) February 5, 2018
Boston Herald: Super Bummer
Today's sports page pic.twitter.com/IM7raTIl6M— Boston Herald (@bostonherald) February 5, 2018
Boston Globe: Deep-Sixed
In today’s Globe: @Dan_Shaughnessy on Patriots’ indefensible defense in #SuperBowlLII loss, hunger on top campuses, jockeying on Beacon Hill. https://t.co/HhkdNDK1MA pic.twitter.com/TADwUqmqIb— The Boston Globe (@BostonGlobe) February 5, 2018
LNP: Wonder Dogs
And you'll want to pick up multiple copies of LNP from your favorite news stand tomorrow. This one's a keeper, folks. It actually happened. #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/A9SZpn9ydf— Lancaster Sports (@LancasterSports) February 5, 2018
Wall Street Journal: Eagles Win First Super Bowl In Shootout with Patriots
Take a look at the front page of Monday's Wall Street Journal pic.twitter.com/jXGgrNE80C— The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) February 5, 2018
New York Times: The Eagles Finally Land on Top
Monday February 5, 2018 pic.twitter.com/zfYR0BFvJZ— Tweet The Times (@nyt_front_page) February 5, 2018
New York Times Sports: Rare Birds
Monday's @nytsports off the Eagles' Super Bowl triumph: RARE BIRDS. Pulled off on East Coast deadlines with @zagatam, @sae722 @j_petter @NailaJeanMeyers and a cast of hundreds from Minneapolis to South Korea and back. pic.twitter.com/Ism5ZgjtbV— Josh Crutchmer (@jcrutchmer) February 5, 2018
New York Post: Philly Dilly!
The back page: #Eagles raise Lombardi Trophy for first time in 58 years thanks to the unlikeliest of heroes #SuperBowl https://t.co/l4EMZ4aW3L pic.twitter.com/gAEb3171N7— New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) February 5, 2018
New York Post: Giants Win Best Ad...Oh, and Eagles beat Patriots
TODAY'S COVER: The Giants win! ...the best Super Bowl commercial, that is https://t.co/21FcBvGTLk pic.twitter.com/EHPmM4ltfz— New York Post (@nypost) February 5, 2018
New York Daily News: For the Birds!
STOP THE PRESSES!!!! ... We have a new front!— New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) February 5, 2018
FOR THE BIRDS! https://t.co/3vlmqTxOJF
Hated @Eagles win first #SuperBowl but, HOORAY! Evil @Patriots blow it! pic.twitter.com/W8ZZFUE1Gp
Washington Post: Philadelphia's finest
An early look at tomorrow's @PostSports cover: Eagles defeat Patriots, 41-33, to claim their FIRST Super Bowl title in franchise history and deny Tom Brady a sixth ring. #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/53UdCYwvo9— Brianna Schroer (@briannaschroer) February 5, 2018
Denver Post: Philly's St. Nick
A look at Monday's sports cover of The @DenverPost. Design by @saamato. #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/O0ZoaSjkLc— Matt L. Stephens (@MattStephens) February 5, 2018
Detroit News Sports: Eagles Soar
What a game. Read all about it and more in Monday's @detnews_sports pages! pic.twitter.com/53TAfids9B— Julie Julie (@juliejalopy) February 5, 2018
Pioneer Press (Minnesota): Green Day
Monday's @PioneerPress sports cover is going green. #SBLII #BoldNorth #FlyEaglesFly cc: @APSE_sportmedia pic.twitter.com/gbxQc9VYK4— Valerie Reichel (@valerieraer) February 5, 2018
New Orleans Times-Picayune: Birds of Play; Unlike, you know, those Atlanta birds
New Orleans Times-Picayune pic.twitter.com/bOykTSP45k— Sports Front Pages (@SportsFrontPage) February 5, 2018
Richmond Times-Dispatch (Virginia): Golden Eagles
@RTDSports front for Monday, Feb. 5: #Eagles #Patriots #SuperBowl #SuperBowlSunday #SuperBowlLII #NFL @APSE_sportmedia pic.twitter.com/NMcvbZbCjj— Aaron Perryman (@hooamp) February 5, 2018
Edmonton Sun: Eagles Soar
A look at our front page for Monday, Feb. 5, 2018. #SuperBowl #Eagles pic.twitter.com/LSnk6a0Xom— Edmonton Sun (@Edmontonsun) February 5, 2018
New Haven Register: This One's for the Birds
Good morning! Check out Monday’s Sports front page:— NHRegister Sports (@nhrsports) February 5, 2018
Read these stories & more https://t.co/AtK8bYYA44 pic.twitter.com/yVtTswup96
The Daily Pennsylvania: Fly Eagles Fly
Tomorrow's front page: pic.twitter.com/8V4Uw8zA6j— The Daily Pennsylvanian (@dailypenn) February 5, 2018
Times-Tribune (Scranton): Phinally
#superbowl52 pic.twitter.com/CPKfdSOQMP— Times-Tribune sports (@sportsTT) February 5, 2018
Buffalo News (New York): Alpha Dogs
Here's @TheBuffaloNews @TBNSports @BNBlitzNow #SuperBowlLll coverage: #Eagles upset #Patriots 41-33, backup QB @NFoles_9 named MVP. pic.twitter.com/P9dFIKUuGF— Jason Baum (@JasonBaumBN) February 5, 2018
Longmont Times-Call (Colorado): Shining Moment
@TimesCall Super Bowl LII cover @APSE_sportmedia pic.twitter.com/7BYUI0N5dh— William WilczewSKI (@Ski_Scribe) February 5, 2018
The Columbian (Washington): Eagles are flying high
Here's my #SuperBowl cover for @thecolumbian ... saw lots of "Birds" "Flight" etc. for headlines. Went with main shot primarily cuz Brady just sitting there all loser like. (Yay!) @APSE_sportmedia pic.twitter.com/5DrBjrhE7z— Jeff Klein (@jeffklein68) February 5, 2018
Southeast Missourian: World Champs
Monday's @semissourian sports front pic.twitter.com/Romw8IMBVr— Trent Singer (@semoballTrent) February 5, 2018
The Gazette (Wisconsin): Philly, Philly
Monday's @gazettextra sports:— Bryan Wegter (@brywegter) February 5, 2018
The @Eagles overcame the @Patriots in a classic Super Bowl to win their first Lombardi Trophy, the @bucks won their 10th straight meeting with the Nets, and the Badgers lost at Maryland. @APSE_sportmedia pic.twitter.com/V3B5Qzx5nQ
Chicago Tribune: Finally, Philly
Monday @chicagotribune sports cover featuring @DavidHaugh @BradBiggs live from #SuperBowl— Mike Sansone (@TheMikeSansone) February 5, 2018
Stories & more at https://t.co/oPZ0kjpaJy pic.twitter.com/2Wcz5OS6NK
Daily Camera (Colorado): One For The Birds
Monday's Daily Camera sports front @APSE_sportmedia #SuperBowl #Eagles #Patriots #CUBuffs pic.twitter.com/bxQVp6izrX— Scott J. Adams ☘️ (@SJAdams) February 5, 2018
Sun-Time Sports (Chicago): Saint Nick
The @suntimes_sports cover, featuring Nick Foles, who gave #Eagles fans the greatest gift ever, a #SuperBowlLII victory, by @patrickfinley. https://t.co/f058h2Q1AI pic.twitter.com/M1S35WSmVg— Sun-Times Sports (@suntimes_sports) February 5, 2018
Daily Hampshire Gazette: Denied
Monday's @DailyHampGaz @APSE_sportmedia pic.twitter.com/ut38RLuRYP— Mike Moran (@mikemoranDHG) February 5, 2018
New Orleans Advocate: Philly Philly!
Oh yes, @budlight, we went with THAT headline. @theadvocateno @theadvocatebr Sports cover for Monday. Design by @jaymartinbr. @APSE_sportmedia pic.twitter.com/bm9b6YY9Id— Zach Ewing (@zewing) February 5, 2018
Victoria Advocate (Texas): Super Foles
Monday's @advosports front for @Vicadvocate @APSE_sportmedia pic.twitter.com/auFsYmPU2l— AdvoSports (@advosports) February 5, 2018
Newsday (New York): Phinally!
Newsday's Monday Back Page— Joe Manniello (@joe_manniello) February 5, 2018
PHINALLY!
Eagles earn first Super Bowl title with thrilling win over Pats@NewsdaySports @APSE_sportmedia @TomRock_Newsday @BobGlauber @calvinwatkins #FlyEaglesFly #GoPats #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/bPkZfNehOM
Tennessean: First Flight
Monday's @Tennessean: Nick Foles (!) connected with Zach Ertz, the defense came up with an epic stop and the #Eagles won their first #SuperBowl. pic.twitter.com/eRHkCYCv5n— Jake Lovett (@jllovett) February 5, 2018
The Blade (Ohio): Fly, Eagles, Fly
Through two computer issues, wire going down, and literally hitting the button at deadline, we got this out, thanks to me writing up the story. Second edition coming soon. #SuperBowl @APSE_sportmedia @JeffSvoboda @toledosports pic.twitter.com/jcThZrOPwQ— Donn Walden (@waldo9939) February 5, 2018
The Standard Times: For The Birds
February 5, 2018
------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc family of apps